RV Fire in the 700 Block of South Hill Street

RV Fire in the 700 Block of S. Hill St.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier this morning, a RV caught fire in the 700 Block of S. Hill Street. According to the San Angelo Fire Department, the fire from the RV caused one side of the house to catch fire.

San Angelo Fire Department officials also stated that there were one person and four dogs nearby who were safely evacuated from the area with no injuries to be reported. The RV is considered a total loss in the blaze.

The San Angelo Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the RV fire. We will have more information as it becomes available.

