Rollover Accident at the intersection of Veck and North Poe

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Earlier this morning, a Black Lincoln heading eastbound on Veck Street at a high rate of speed, turned south on Poe Street. While making the turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a barbed wire fence that caused the vehicle to roll over. The driver was treated at a nearby hospital and was issued a citation for failure to control speed.

We are still learning the full details of this accident and we will provide you with more information as it becomes available.

