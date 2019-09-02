RNHA hosts Labor Day Rally at Kirby Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Republican National Hispanic Assembly of San Angelo held a Labor Day Rally at Kirby Park.

The purpose was to bring Hispanic Republicans together to educate and inform them on Republican values and encourage more voter registration.

Among those in attendance were San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, and other local GOP organizations. There was live music, food, a car show and many guest speakers which included Pastor Rafael Cruz, Sen. Ted Cruz’s father.

“We really want to get Hispanic-Americans involved in electoral politics at all levels, at the local, state and national levels. If there’s qualified candidates we want to support them also,” said Lupe Gomez, Chairperson for the RNHA San Angelo.

Part of the proceeds from today’s event will go to”Christian Veterans Outreach,” an organization that helps homeless veterans.