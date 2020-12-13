Reverse Christmas parade held in downtown San Angelo this evening

Floats, performances, and treats from parade participants were all part of the festive seasonal event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The downtown San Angelo reverse Christmas parade, sponsored by Shannon, took place this evening on Twohig Avenue.

How can a parade be reverse? Viewers drove down Twohig, much like the light tour along the Concho, as stationary floats and entertainment took place street-side. Floats, performances, and treats from parade participants were all part of the festive seasonal event.

“This is really great,” Toys For Tots campaign coordinator Gypc Serna said. “I’m so excited because you know this is the first time that this has had to happen. COVID brought a lot of people down a little bit, but we want to make sure that spirits stay high because the important thing is about Christmas in the in the idea of giving. This is such a generous community and we’re so lucky that we live where we live.”

Toys For Tots was also accepting donations for children of the Concho Valley at the end of the parade route.