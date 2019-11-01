Retiree Appreciation Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base

The ceremony takes place at Goodfellow Air Force Base every year in November

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At Goodfellow Air Force Base Friday morning, there was a special ceremony to honor military retirees.

The “Retiree Appreciation Day” takes place annually and recognizes men and women who are retiring from the military, following 20 or more years of service. The day is also to honor those who are medically retired.

After the ceremony, retirees met active duty members during a lunch reception. They also talked to a number of experts about benefits and other services.

“A lot of the booths support active duty military and retired military personnel. Volunteer events, transition assistance. When you transition from the military to civilian life, it’s a big deal. It’s not an easy transition,” said CMSgt (Ret) Ronald Graham.

The ceremony takes place at Goodfellow Air Force Base every year in November, before Veterans Day.