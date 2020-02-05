Retired SAPD officer joins TGCSO Criminal Investigations Division

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A retired San Angelo police officer with more than 35 years of experience is now helping the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office with criminal investigations.

Fred Sturm retired from the police department on Friday with 36 years in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Sturm didn’t stay retired for long. Now, he will be working in the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

“I just want to thank the Lord above for keeping me healthy so I can continue serving this community and doing what I do, serving with these new guys,” said Sturm.

Sturm retired at the rank of sergeant from the San Angelo Police Department.