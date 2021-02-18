RESCHEDULED: Wishful Parties Princess Meet and Greet at Railway Museum

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The event was originally slated for February 10th.

It has since been rescheduled for Sunday, February 28th.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo also shared the following information:

Is your little princess ready for an enchanted day? Look no further than the Wishful Parties Princess Meet and Greet taking place at the Railway Museum of San Angelo at 703 S Chadbourne St. The royal occasion will begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. on February 28, 2021. This is your grand chance to get your picture taken with the beloved Beauty, the inspiring Ice Queen, and her spirited Ice Sister! Each photo opportunity is guaranteed with paid admission for 1 adult and 1 child.

Adults: $5

Children 0-3: $0

Children 4-11: $3

Military: $4.50

This interactive encounter with the royal princesses is sure to offer lots of singing, smiles, and fun! This will also be a fantastic way to make lasting memories in the very heart of your community. So dust off the old pumpkin, call up your fairy godmother, and come out and have a ball!

For more information, contact: Suzanna Valenzuela, President of the RMSA, Telephone: 325-340-3363 Email: info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com, Facebook & Instagram: Railway Museum of San Angelo, Email: info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com