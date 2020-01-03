Rep. Drew Darby to join Congressional Candidate August Pfluger for major campaign announcement

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, January 6th, State Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) will join Republican congressional candidate Lt. Col. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) at the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce for a major announcement regarding the Republican primary contest for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

Representative Darby serves the citizens of House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties. In the Texas House, Darby serves as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety and the Vice-Chairman of the House Committee on Business & Industry.

Lt. Colonel August Pfluger is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a decorated fighter pilot with over 300 hours of direct combat against radical jihadists in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Until launching his campaign in September, August served as a member of President Donald J. Trump’s National Security Council staff, where he was entrusted with our nation’s highest security clearance and charged with advising President Trump on a host of foreign and domestic threats to our nation’s security.

EVENT DETAILS

Who: State Representative Drew Darby Congressional Candidate Lt. Col. August Pfluger

When: Monday, January 6, 2020 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Where: San Angelo Chamber of Commerce 418 West Avenue B San Angelo, TX 76903