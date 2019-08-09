Remembering John Vaughan memorial

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A memorial program was held, for the late Site Director of Fort Concho, John Vaughan. Vaughan had a very successful 20-year career, he worked at Fort Concho from 1979 to 1998.

He oversaw many great projects at the Fort including; the restoration of the playground, rebuilding of the post hospital, period exhibits, introducing wagons, mules and living more history.

The program was expecting 75 guests, however, they ended up having a turnout of about 100 people. Five guest speakers close to John gave a short remark on his life and career from different perspectives.

“John just had a style that none of us can achieve. He was a tall fellow. He always wore western cloths, unlike me. He could ride a mule and there was no more impressive site than John on his mule, which he would ride many times into downtown. So, it’s hard not to be a public figure, if you’re riding a mule through the downtown streets,” expressed Robert Bluthardt, who is the Site Manager at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark.

John Vaughan died on June 26th of this year. Many say, Fort Concho is as great as it is because of him.