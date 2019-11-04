Region 15 robotics competition underway at Foster coliseum

SAN ANGELO, TX – Foster Communication Coliseum hosted the 16th annual Region 15 Robotics Competition. Organizers with the Region 15 Education Services Center say the competition teaches students a wide range of academic and personal skills they’ll need throughout their lives.

“There’s a lot of learning that comes from building the robot,” said Traci Terrill, an education specialist. “Programming the robot and organizing everything. So it hits on science and math, plus just interpersonal skills and just getting along and communication.”

The event began with just 12 teams and now includes nearly 600 students from over 170 school teams across region 15. The two divisions of the competition are arena and invention, with arena having teams creations interact with game board pieces. The invention category sees teams try to solve a specific problem common to people in everyday life.

