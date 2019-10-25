Red Ribbon Week: ‘The Eagles send a message to stay drug free’

Grape Creek elementary and middle schools participated in the campaign by having different dress-up days every day of the week

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — Every year on the third week in October, schools across the country participate in Red Ribbon Week, a drug prevention awareness campaign.

Grape Creek elementary and middle schools participated in the campaign by having different dress-up days every day of the week.

The goal was to catch students’ attention and make learning about the negative effects of drugs engaging.

The national theme for this year’s Red Ribbon Week was ‘Send a message to stay drug free.’

“We reminded them they can lose things in their lives. They could give up friends, family and freedom if they get twisted up in drugs,” said Stephanie Tankersley, a Counselor for Grape Creek Elementary School.

“They’re picking it up. Even the younger ones. They’re understanding it doesn’t have to be legal ones. It can also be legal, over-the-counter ones,” said Katherine Pearce, the Principal for Grape Creek Intermediate School.

Red Ribbon Week began after the kidnapping, torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985.