Reclamation issues federal notice authorizing off-road vehicle use at Twin Buttes Reservoir

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Bureau of Reclamation, in collaboration with managing partners, is finalizing a Transportation Management Plan (TMP) that officially authorizes off-road vehicle (ORV) use and designates open ORV routes on Federal lands surrounding Twin Buttes Reservoir. This is being done in response to growing concerns about public safety and unauthorized uses in the area.



“This effort is being led by the Bureau of Reclamation, in close collaboration with our managing partners, the city of San Angelo and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD),” said Oklahoma-Texas Area Manager, Mark Treviño. “The TMP allows continued ORV use in designated areas, but in a manner that considers impacts on the environmental and cultural resources, enhances public safety, and sustains the multi-project benefits associated with Twin Buttes Reservoir.”



The TMP was developed based on input provided by the public, local stakeholders, and ORV user groups. Although completion of the TMP marks an important milestone in and of itself, officials believe the most important work is yet to be done.



“Some of that work includes implementation of various on-the-ground management strategies identified in the TMP, as well as continuing collaborative efforts with local users to adapt the TMP, as needed, to reflect conditions and needs as they evolve into the future,” said Treviño.

For more information regarding the TMP, please contact Trent Parish, (512) 899-4157, or jparish@usbr.gov.