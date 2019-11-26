Ram Powerlifting Club Wins Medals at Longhorn Open

Angelo State University’s Ram Powerlifting Club brought home a host of awards, including five first-place medals, from the U.S.A. Powerlifting 2019 Longhorn Open competition held Nov. 23 at the University of Texas at

Austin.



Competing against teams from colleges and universities across Texas,

ASU team members also recorded one runner-up and two third-place performances in various categories of both “equipped” and “raw” contests.

Equipped contests allow competitors to wear special clothing, including

bench shirts, squat suits and knee wraps, that allow them to lift heavier

weights. Raw contests are conducted without any special clothing.



Lifters complete three attempts each at squat, bench press and deadlift.

The qualifying total is the sum of the highest weight lifted in each of the

three disciplines. ASU’s top finishers by category and weight class were:



Women’s Division

Adrianne Thomas of Mansfield: First Place, Raw Collegiate, 125 pounds



Men’s Division

Jaylen Montgomery of Waco: First Place, Equipped Collegiate,

145 pounds

Nicholas Ortiz of Big Lake: First Place, Raw Collegiate, 205 pounds

Kobe Roberson of Big Lake: First Place, Bench Press Only, 205 pounds

Kendel Beck of Comanche: First Place, Equipped Collegiate, 265 pounds

Joshua Ontiveros of Kerrville: Second Place, Raw Collegiate, 230 pounds

Robert Riojas of Eagle Pass: Third Place, Raw Collegiate, 165 pounds

Eli Perez of Brownwood: Third Place, Raw Collegiate, 185 pounds



Unlike intramural teams, ASU club sports teams are registered student

organizations that are directed and funded by the Office of Student Life

and overseen by the Sports Club Council. Kelsey Wheadon of Copperas

Cove is the student president of the Ram Powerlifting Club, and the

faculty sponsor is Dr. Adam Parker, Associate Professor of Kinesiology.