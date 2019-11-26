Ram Powerlifting Club Wins Medals at Longhorn Open

|Angelo State University’s Ram Powerlifting Club brought home a host of awards, including five first-place medals, from the U.S.A. Powerlifting 2019 Longhorn Open competition held Nov. 23 at the University of Texas at
Austin.
Competing against teams from colleges and universities across Texas,
ASU team members also recorded one runner-up and two third-place performances in various categories of both “equipped” and “raw” contests.
Equipped contests allow competitors to wear special clothing, including
bench shirts, squat suits and knee wraps, that allow them to lift heavier
weights. Raw contests are conducted without any special clothing.
Lifters complete three attempts each at squat, bench press and deadlift.
The qualifying total is the sum of the highest weight lifted in each of the
three disciplines. ASU’s top finishers by category and weight class were:
Women’s Division
Adrianne Thomas of Mansfield: First Place, Raw Collegiate, 125 pounds
Men’s Division
Jaylen Montgomery of Waco: First Place, Equipped Collegiate,
145 pounds
Nicholas Ortiz of Big Lake: First Place, Raw Collegiate, 205 pounds
Kobe Roberson of Big Lake: First Place, Bench Press Only, 205 pounds
Kendel Beck of Comanche: First Place, Equipped Collegiate, 265 pounds
Joshua Ontiveros of Kerrville: Second Place, Raw Collegiate, 230 pounds
Robert Riojas of Eagle Pass: Third Place, Raw Collegiate, 165 pounds
Eli Perez of Brownwood: Third Place, Raw Collegiate, 185 pounds
Unlike intramural teams, ASU club sports teams are registered student
organizations that are directed and funded by the Office of Student Life
and overseen by the Sports Club Council. Kelsey Wheadon of Copperas
Cove is the student president of the Ram Powerlifting Club, and the
faculty sponsor is Dr. Adam Parker, Associate Professor of Kinesiology.
Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing