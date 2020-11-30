Railway Museum of San Angelo- Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas

Courtesy: Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo’s annual Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 between the hours of 10am and 4pm. Santa Claus will be arriving by train at 10:00 am to greet all those who have been nice this year! There will be photo opportunities next to Santa. Pets are welcome, as this year’s event will also include Pet Portraits with Santa from 2pm-4pm!

Courtesy: Railway Museum of San Angelo

The Icehouse Brass Band, West Texans, and Wrather Rhodes will be present singing joyful Christmas tunes, as guests partake in shopping a variety of vendor booths such as Fernandez Salsa, Dragonfly Mercantile, Monci Airbrushing and more! Hop on the Choo Choo Express train for a ride around the Railway Museum and warm up with some delicious hot chocolate, (fees will apply). Tour the museum at normal admission rates and shop for souvenirs & gifts at the gift shop. Let’s all have a holly jolly, good ole Christmas time at the Railway Museum of San Angelo!

Ice House Brass Band 9:30am-10:00am

West Texans 11:00am-11:30am

Wrather Rhodes 10:00am-4:00pm

Masks are required when visiting the museum.

If you are a vendor or food truck interested in participating in the event or would like to sponsor the event please contact Tyler at info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com or 325-280-3942.

