Railway Museum of San Angelo presents Museum Tours in Spanish and A Day in Honor of Gregorio Gutierrez on Saturday, January 23rd

Photo Courtesy: Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Saturday, Jan. 23 has been officially proclaimed “Gregorio Gutierrez Day” in San Angelo in honor of the founder of Conexión San Ángelo and Del Rio, who passed away Dec.13, 2020 from COVID-19.

Gutierrez will be honored at the Railway Museum of San Angelo Jan 23rd. Living History tours of the museum on this day will be conducted in Spanish by Angelo State University’s Association of Mexican-American Students (AMAS). A donation box will be available for contributions to the Gutierrez family.

Photo Courtesy: Railway Museum of San Angelo

Gutierrez grew up in Mexico where he began working at the age of 12. In 1986 he started a new life for himself in San Angelo and found love. After his marriage to Araceli Gutierrez, Gregorio’s vision of reaching an audience by means not met in San Angelo came to be. Together he and his wife founded the first bilingual newspaper in San Angelo, Conexión Hispana. They founded Conexión Del Rio in 2008.

Suzanna Valenzuela, president of the Board of the Railway Museum, said, “Gregorio was the voice of and a strong advocate for Hispanic people. Señor Gutierrez’ newspaper has been a significant part of communication for the Spanish-speaking population for over 30 years. We are honored to be a part of Gregorio Gutierrez Day.”

The publisher of the Spanish-English newspaper has received many accolades over the years. For example, in 2016 he received the Appreciation Award from the Housing Authority of The City of Del Río in Recognition for public contribution to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

In 2017 he was recognized for “the invaluable service to promote the communication and culture of communities such as San Angelo and Del Río, Passion and Pride for México” by the Mexican Consulate, presented by Carlos Obrador Garrido Cuesta and a Diversity Recognition Award was presented to him by the San Angelo Chamber Commerce. In 2018 Lions International honored him for Exceptional Contributions, Loyalty, and Dedication and the Pachyderm club awarded him the “Community Spirit and Entrepreneurial Recognition” award for his work with Conexión San Angelo.

Conexión holds an annual Christmas Posada where gifts and funds are raised for San Angelo’s children most in need. The Christmas Posada recently celebrated its 17th Anniversary.

The Railway Museum at 703 S. Chadbourne will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A proclamation naming Gregorio Gutierrez Day will be read at 10 a.m.

Valenzuela said, “If you never got a chance to thank Gregorio for his tireless work for our community, this is a chance to make a donation in his name.”

Tickets for the Living History tours inside the museum are $3 children, $4.50 military, $5 adults. For information call (325) 340-3363 or email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com. Masks and social distance are required.

Courtesy: Railway Museum of San Angelo