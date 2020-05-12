Railway Museum of San Angelo offers events via livestream during pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo is holding further installments of “Tunes on the Track.” The live stream of this and other events takes place the museum Facebook page.

These live steam events are part of an initiative by the railway museum to educate and entertain San Angelo residents while the museum is closed during the current pandemic. One such live stream on Wednesday, May 13 at 3 p.m. features local musician Manny Campos. “Manny Campos as many of you may know is a pianist and vocalist,” explained Monica Ramos, Communications Director for the board of the railway museum. “He’s played at various places such as the House of Fifi Dubois.”

Other events include more local musicians, as well as artist led painting classes. “We’ve enacted some programs here at the railway museum to entertain the folks at home,” said Suzanna Valenzuela, the Development Director for the museum. “We started a story time at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.”

Scheduling can be found on facebook via @railwaymuseumofsanangelo.