Railway Museum of San Angelo hosts event for National Museum Day

Courtesy of Railway Museum of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas – The Railway Museum will be taking part in this year’s National Museum Day by offering free admission, along with special entertainment throughout the day. Please join us for guided tours from 10-11am and 12-1pm.

Story time and scavenger hunts for the children will be hosted by Dr. Linda Bond at 11am, 1 pm and 3pm. The afternoon will be topped off with a musical performance held by Billy Dan Langley, the One Man Blues Band from 2-3pm.

This will be a fun-filled Saturday sure to excite the whole family. Help Keep our History Alive! Be sure to visit www.sanangelorailway.org for information on how you can become a member or sponsor of the Railway Museum of San Angelo to help expand on exhibits, renovations, and future goals of the museum.

Activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo can also be found by visiting the museum’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. Interested in showing off your talents at the Railway Museum? Email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com for information on how to become an official #SanAngeLoki partner.