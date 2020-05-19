Railway Museum of San Angelo: Always expect a train!

The Railway Museum of San Angelo issued the following statement along with visual aids on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

“Rail safety is of upmost importance when in an area of train passage. The Railway Museum of San Angelo would like to remind and encourage everyone to be aware of Basic Railway Train Safety upon visiting the depot. All tracks are private property. Never walk on the tracks as it is illegal to trespass and highly dangerous. Always assume the track is in use, even if there are weeds or if the tracks look abandoned. Remember to cross train tracks ONLY at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings, and obey all warning signs and signals posted. Also be sure to understand what each warning sign or signal represents. Never walk around or behind lowered gates at a crossing, and DO NOT cross the tracks until the lights have stopped flashing and it’s safe to do so. Stay alert when in the vicinity of railroad tracks. Refrain from texting, wearing headphones, or any other distractions. Trains move faster than you think and can pass through at ANY time. Don’t assume you can cross on the tracks after a train has departed; a second train could approach from either direction of the tracks. If you must cross, look both ways and cross swiftly. Trains cannot stop quickly so always be cautious when traveling as trains have the right of way 100% of the time over emergency vehicles, cars, the police and pedestrians.”