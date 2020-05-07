Railway Museum hosting country singer Wrather Rhodes and Matthew Lopez for virtual concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Get your weekend going by unwinding to some tunes brought to you by the Railway Museum of San Angelo. This week, returning West Texas singer/songwriter, Wrather Rhodes will bring along special guest Matthew Lopez to perform live at the Railway Museum.

Listen and watch Friday, May 8th at 3:00 PM via Facebook Live-Railway Museum of San Angelo. If you like what you hear, tips can be made via Paypal or Cash App to paypal.me/wratherrhodes or Wrather McGinnis-$WRMcGinnis.

Be sure to also visit www.sanangelorailway.org for activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo. Inquiries can be made by emailing info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.

