Rail Safety Week begins: Railway Museum of San Angelo provides information, resources

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo held a press conference on September 21, 2020 to kick off Rail Safety Week which is September 21-27. City Councilman Harry Thomas read the proclamation during the event. (View the raw video of the whole conference above.)

The Railway Museum will have activities each day all week long. You can find them on social media and visit them on Saturday, September 26, for free during National Museum Day.

Raising awareness about rail safety is important when taking these numbers into consideration.

“According to the Federal Railroad Association, in Texas last year, there were 251 collisions, 31 deaths, and 123 injuries from highway rail-grade crossing accidents,” Monica Ramos, Railway Museum of San Angelo board member said.

Ramos also released more information about highway-grade crossing incidents.

“Highway-grade crossing crashes are more severe than highway collisions and are more likely to result in death and injury; and collisions between trains and motor vehicles or pedestrians could have been prevented by increased public awareness of the dangers at crossings and around railroad property and the appropriate safety laws. The Railway Museum hopes to ensure our community is practicing safe precautions when at or near railroad crossings.”

Each day this week, the Railway Museum of San Angelo will address several safety points and share information via video clips, graphics, and handouts. The purpose of this material is to inform and engage the participation of the public.

The schedule is below:

Monday: Launch of Rail Safety Week with Proclamation Reading

Tuesday: Law Enforcement Partnership- Dangers of Railroad Tracks

Wednesday: Crossing Precaution:-Look, Listen and Live

Thursday: Commuters and Transit Safety

Friday: Wear Red for Red Safety! All are encouraged to wear red to support Rail Safety Week!

Saturday: Trespass and Safety Prevention- Safety guideline handouts provided with museum admission

Sunday: Photography Safety

In a statement about the Railway Museum of San Angelo, officials said, “Help Keep our History Alive! Be sure to visit www.sanangelorailway.org for information on how you can become a member or sponsor of the Railway Museum of San Angelo to help expand on exhibits, renovations, and future goals of the museum. Activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo can also be found by visiting the museum’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. Interested in showing off your talents at the Railway Museum? Email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com for information on how to become an official #SanAngeLoki partner.”