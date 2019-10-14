Pugh Park groundbreaking promises great community benefit

SAN ANGELO, TX – A groundbreaking was held on Saturday, October 12 for the massive renovation project planned for Pugh Park in Christoval. The ceremony was attended by Representative Drew Darby, as well as many members of the local community.

The park renovation faced some resistance toward the beginning, largely from those who worried about an increase in local property taxes. Now however, the project has stronger community wide support.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, project advocate and Tom Green County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Bill Ford said, “we’re here to introduce the whole project to the community and to introduce the players involved. Also to see what the impact is going to be for the kids here in school and the people who can drop their kids off in the park and feel secure about them being here.”

According to locals, the park grounds have long been viewed as hazardous. The new park space will have new and safer infrastructure, and will also have some level of access control while still being a public park. Additionally, several proponents of the renovation spoke about how the new space will allow for local sports teams to practice in Christoval which they presently cannot.

The project is expected to be complete within one year, and will include baseball and softball fields, as well as a three mile hiking trail and restrooms.