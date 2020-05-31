Project Graduation 2020 was hosted this afternoon for all local graduating seniors

SAN ANGELO, TX – Project graduation 2020 was held this afternoon as the San Angelo community celebrated this year’s graduating seniors.

These high school graduates were separated into groups with scholarship opportunity sign-ups for schools. Like ASU, Howard and trade schools to name a few. The students also participated in a scavenger hunt that took place all around town. Organizations like Young Life provided activities as well.

“So we’re celebrating all of the San Angelo graduating seniors today,” Project Graduation president Felicia Teeter said. “It doesn’t matter if they graduated from one of our big public schools like Central, Lakeview or one of our smaller private schools, or if they were homeschooled. If they graduated high school in 2020, then we’re here to celebrate them.