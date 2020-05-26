Project Graduation 2020 prepares to enthrall graduates amid ongoing pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The ongoing pandemic has changed graduation plans for countless students across the globe. In San Angelo however, one long standing graduation celebration will continue, with a few changes. The final weekend of May 2020 will see the Spur Arena transform into a hub of student activity for Project Graduation.

Something of a San Angelo tradition, the event is being modified to allow for social distancing, but organizers are happy to see it still happening. “So this year because of our need to keep physically distance,” explained event organizer Felicia Teeter. “We’re going to be having part of the event here. Part of it distributed throughout San Angelo, and part of it virtually. The reason we have this event is because it’s just been found across the country that on that day that the kids graduate and, and for us. The bulk of our kids are graduating on may 30. They just don’t they have that extra euphoria from graduation and they don’t always make good decisions and if we can keep them safe that one day, and not drinking that day and out partying if we can give them something really fun to do that we can save lives.”

Thanks to effort of parents, and local businesses, everything has come together to make the event possible. “I just want to thank all of our sponsors for still supporting us and making that happen,” Teeter continued. “I know it’s been a tough year and we just couldn’t do it without their support. So, thank you very much and please register if you haven’t already.”

After registering online for the event, students can expect a wide range of activities from live music, a scavenger hunt and even time capsules. “They get entered for door prizes we have these great swag bags we put together for every graduate,” said Teeter. “They’re gonna get lots of other thing we have a photo booth here, we’re going to do video memoirs, for them with some GoPro [cameras] it’ll be set up.”

Those wishing to participate in Project Praduation are reminded to register for their spot online as soon as possible.