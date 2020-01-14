Producers Livestock Auction Report

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on cattle, sheep, and goats sales and trends and when Producers will be having Special Calf, Cow, and Sheep & Goat Replacement Sales.

We have 6600 sheep and goats on the yards to start the sale. Compared to last week we sold 6361 Wooled feeder lambs 5 to 10 higher all going to the Ethnic market. Slaughter lambs 10 to 15 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 10 to 15 higher. Kid goats sold 20 to 30 higher. Slaughter nannies sold 1.00 to 1.82 mostly 1.50 to 1.65. Slaughter Billies 1.50 to 2.28 Wooled feeder lambs: 2.36 to 2.58 Slaughter lambs: light weights 2.40 to 2.78 Heavy weights 1.50 to 2.50

Slaughter ewes fleshy .90 to 1.30 thinner ewes .70 to 1.10 Kid goats: 2.40 to 3.70 mostly 2.70 to 3.00

The National slaughter Cattle review reported fat cattle sold I lower topping out at 124. Yesterday Oklahoma City said they would sell 11,200 compared to 12,702 last week Feeder steers 1 to 2 higher and feeder heifers steady to 4 lower, steer calves 1 to 6 higher and heifers calves 4 to 5 higher.

Special Calf Sale Thursday January 16

Special Cow Sale Thursday February 13

Special Sheep & Goat Replacement Sale Saturday March 21, 2020

Jody will be here tomorrow to tell you what happened at today’s sheep sale.

