Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, January 8th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on sales and trends for sheep and goats, as well as top representative sales from Tuesday, January 7th.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 6361 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs sold 5 to 10 higher. Slaughter lambs 10 to 15 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 10 to 15 higher. Kid goats sold 20 to 30 higher. Slaughter nannies 1.00 to 1.82 mostly 1.50 to 1.65 Mature billies 1.50 to 2.28

Wooled Feeder lambs: 2.36 to 2.58 Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.40 to 2.78 heavies 1.50 to 2.50

Slaughter ewes: fleshy 90 to 1.30 thin ewes 70 to 1.10

Kid goats: 2.40-3.70 mostly 2.70 to 3.00

Top Representative Sales:

Olen Wilde, Eola, 32 wooled lambs, 65, 2.58 Lynn Glass, Big Spring, 22 wooled lambs, 52, 2.58

Sydney Reynolds, Eldorado, 25 hair lambs, 53, 2.70

Mary Dunagan, Eldorado, 24 hair lambs, 55, 2.70

Greg Cauthorn, Colorado City, 9 hair lambs, 49, 2.76

David Lloyd, Eldorado, 25 hair lambs, 76, 2.54

Johnny Jamison, Voss, 21 hair lambs, 81, 2.50

Warren Wallace, Sonora, 11 hair sheep, 82, 2.48

William Edmiston, Eldorado, 24 hair lambs, 59, 2.65

Rick Hoelscher, Ballinger, 18 hair lambs, 63, 2.68

Hyman Sauer, Eldorado, 27 hair lambs, 51, 2.72

Pecos River Rch, Ozona, 79 kid goats, 37, 3.60

7 H Rch, Sonora, 13 kid goats, 48, 3.06

Merle Griffin, Ira, 12 kid goats, 45, 3.10

Angel Reyes, Snyder, 18 kid goats, 43, 3.42

M & I Rch, Houston, 22 kid goats, 39, 3.36

Modesto Garcia, Fabens, 12 kid goats, 46, 2.96

B R W Rch, Dickens, 21 kid goats, 54, 2.84

