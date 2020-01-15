Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, January 15th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on sheep and goat sales and trends, as well as top representative sales from Tuesday’s sale.

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 7820 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs sold 10 to 15 lower. Slaughter lambs 10 to 15 lower in some cases on heavier weights near 30 lower. Slaughter ewes sold 10 to 20 lower. Kid goats sold near steady. Slaughter nannies 1.00 to 1.62 mostly 1.25 to 1.40 Mature billies 1.50 to 1.96

Wooled Feeder lambs: 1.62 to 2.42 Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.00 to 2.62 heavies 1.50 to 2.20

Slaughter ewes: fleshy 80 to 1.10 thin ewes 60 to .80

Kid goats: 2.40-3.68 mostly 2.70 to 3.00

Top Representative Sales:

Olen Wilde, Eola, 34 wooled lambs, 55, 2.38

Steve Sessom, Eldorado, 18 wooled lambs, 61, 2.14

Bull Creek Rch, Sterling City, 95 wooled lambs, 67, 2.06

Bull Creek Rch, Sterling City, 68 wooled lambs, 58, 2.20

Ross Whitten, Eldorado, 28 hair lambs, 51, 2.50

Ross Whitten, Eldorado, 44 hair lambs, 63, 2.46

Rick Hoelscher, Ballinger, 12 hair lambs, 58, 2.54

Felipe Chavez, Hext, 31 hair lambs, 56, 2.44

Donald Paske, Ballinger, 11 hair lambs, 55, 2.50

Dean McMullan, Iraan, 39 hair sheep, 64, 2.28

Tres Pavos Reales, Ft Stockton, 75 hair lambs, 47, 2.52

Strube Livestock, Wall, 19 hair lambs, 70, 2.36

Ruthe Foster, Sterling City, 10 hair lambs, 70, 2.26

Claire Jones, Sonora, 48 kid goats, 38, 3.58

Myrta Overby, Eldorado, 14 kid goats, 33, 3.44

Alfred Newkirk, N Mex, 13 kid goats, 53, 3.08

Alfred Newkirk, N Mex, 19 kid goats, 60, 2.94

Fields Rch, Sonora, 62 kid goats, 48, 3.26

David Manning, Eldorado, 30 kid goats, 45, 3.38

Fields Rch, Sonora, 68 kid goats, 54, 2.92

Richard Hill, Austin, 39 kid goats, 51, 3.26

Richard Hill, Austin, 29 kid goats, 63, 2.96