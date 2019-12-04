Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, December 4th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on the sheep and goats sales throughout the Concho Valley.

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 6709 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs sold 5 to 10 higher. Slaughter lambs 10 to 20 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 10 to 15 higher.. Kid goats mostly steady. Slaughter nannies 1.00 to 1.42 mostly 1.20 to 1.35 Mature billies 1.40 to 2.16

Wooled Feeder lambs: 162.00 to 2.26 Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.00 to 2.64 heavies 1.40 to 2.16

Slaughter ewes: fleshy 65 to 1.02 thin ewes 60 to 95

Kid goats: 2.10-3.28 mostly 2.40 to 2.70

