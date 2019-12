Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, December 18th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national livestock news, representative sales for sheep and goats, and the latest sale trends.

Tuesday, December 17 2019 San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 6745 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs sold 10 to 20 higher. Slaughter lambs 10 to 20 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 10 to 15 higher. Kid goats sold firm to 10 higher. Slaughter nannies 1.00 to 1.84 mostly 1.40 to 1.60 Mature billies 1.50 to 2.14

Wooled Feeder lambs: 176.00 to 2.49 Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.20 to 2.76 heavies 1.50 to 2.36

Slaughter ewes: fleshy 90 to 1.20 thin ewes 70 to 95

Kid goats: 2.10-3.38 mostly 2.60 to 2.90

Top Representative Sales:

Doug Little, Ballinger, 20 wooled lambs, 69, 2.40 Doug Little, Ballinger, 40 wooled lambs, 95, 1.90

East 48 Rch, San Angelo, 151 wooled lambs, 67, 2.16

Jim Herring, Ballinger, 32 wooled lambs, 55, 2.49

Mickey Vick, San Angelo, 110 hair lambs, 63, 2.46

Mickey Vick, San Angelo, 21 hair lambs, 52, 2.61

Burk Rch, Del Rio, 151 hair lambs, 54, 2.59

Dale McIntyre, Eden, 28 hair lambs, 55, 2.70

D & D Rch, San Angelo, 14 hair lambs, 43, 2.64

Rick Hoelscher, Ballinger, 15 hair lambs, 61, 2.56

Moores Rch, Eldorado, 42 hair lambs, 77, 2.34

Moores Rch, Eldorado, 47 hair lambs, 91, 2.08

Finklea Bros, Sonora, 29 kid goats, 37, 3.26

Finklea Bros, Sonora, 52 kid goats, 48, 2.96

Finklea Bros, Sonora, 19 kid goats, 57, 2.80

Hudson & Johnson, Sonora, 52 kid goats, 50, 2.96

Victor Newton, Ozona, 13 kid goats, 38, 3.36

Colby Frizzell, Sterling City, 13 kid goats, 45, 3.20

Neely-Sawyer Rch, Sonora, 39 kid goats, 57, 2.68

Claire Jones, Sonora, 65 kid goats, 50, 2.80

Robert Pfluger, San Angelo, 62 kid goats, 60, 2.63