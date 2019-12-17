Producers Livestock Auction Report for Tuesday, December 17th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on livestock sales including when the last sale of 2019 will be, when the first sale will be in 2020, and what the local and national trends are.

we have 5400 sheep and goats on the yards to start the sale. Two weeks ago we sold 6085 Wooled feeder lambs sold firm. Slaughter lambs 5 to 10 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 5 to 10 higher. Kid goats sold 10 to 15 higher. Slaughter nannies sold 1.00 to 1.43 mostly 1.20 to 1.35. Slaughter Billies 1.40 to 2.04 Wooled feeder lambs: 1.62 to 2.28 Slaughter lambs: light weights 2.00 to 2.60 Heavy weights 1.40 to 2.26

Slaughter ewes fleshy .75 to 1.02 thinner ewes .70 to .95 Kid goats: 2.10 to 3.38 mostly 2.50 to 2.90

The National slaughter Cattle review reported fat cattle steady with sales up to 119.

Last Sale of 2019 December 19

The first sale of 2020 will be Tuesday January 7

Special Sheep & Goat Replacement Sale Saturday March 21, 2020