Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, January 6th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on cattle, sheep, and goat sales and trends.

Two weeks ago we sold 6745 Wooled feeder lambs 10 to 20 higherall going to the Ethnic market. Slaughter lambs 10 to 20 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 10 to 15 higher. Kid goats sold firm to 10 higher. Slaughter nannies sold 1.00 to 1.84 mostly 1.40 to 1.60. Slaughter Billies 1.50 to 2.14 Wooled feeder lambs: 1.76 to 2.49 Slaughter lambs: light weights 2.20 to 2.76 Heavy weights 1.50 to 2.36

Slaughter ewes fleshy .90 to 1.20 thinner ewes .70 to .95 Kid goats: 2.10 to 3.38 mostly 2.60to 2.90

The National slaughter Cattle review reported fat cattle 2 to 4 higher topping out at 125 two weeks ago 119 was tops.

Special Calf Sale Thursday January 16

Special Cow Sale Thursday February 13

Special Sheep & Goat Replacement Sale Saturday March 21, 2020

More Stories for you

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Monday, January 6th

As you start your day, you may want to take your jacket with you as we are currently in the lower 30s now and will only…

• KLST bids farewell to Doctor Athena Masson



• KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday January 5, 2020

Sunny skies continue as most of us return to work and school from the long holiday season. Above average temperatures…

• San Angelo Rodeo and Stock Show ambassador program kicks off 2020 rodeo season

SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of young children tried out for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo clown and princess…

• KLST Weather Forecast; January 4, 2020

Dry and sunny conditions will continue for the next several days with temperatures climbing into the 70s once again for…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Friday January 3, 2020

Clear skies and near freezing temperatures return tonight now that our dry cold front has moved away from the Concho…