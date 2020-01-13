Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, Janaury 13th

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agriculture and livestock news, including selling trends, futures, and top representative sales for cattle, sheep, and goats.

Producers’s next Special calf sale is this week on Thursday

A special cow sale will be February 13

Fat cattle traded from $1.24-1.25

In my thoughts this about as high as we can expect to see the fat cattle trade for at least the near future unless there are some unforeseen shortages of available cattle. Packers will try to keep the money where it is.

Live cattle futures February 127.42 up .70

Feeder calf January 147.60 up .6750

-Producers Livestock Auction sold 6359 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs sold 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Slaughter lambs 10.00 to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 10.00 to 15.00 higher. Kid goats sold 20.00 to 30.00 higher. Slaughter nannies 1.00 to 1.82 mostly 1.50 to 1.65 Mature billies 1.50 to 2.28

Wooled Feeder lambs: 2.36 to 2.58

Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.40 to 2.78 heavies 1.50 to 2.50

Slaughter ewes: fleshy 90 to 1.30 thin ewes 70 to 1.10

Kid goats: 2.40-3.70 mostly 2.70 to 3.00

Top Representative Sales:

Olen Wilde, Eola, 32 wooled lambs, 65, 2.58

Lynn Glass, Big Spring, 22 wooled lambs, 52, 2.58

Sydney Reynolds, Eldorado, 25 hair lambs, 53, 2.70

Mary Dunagan, Eldorado, 24 hair lambs, 55, 2.70

Greg Cauthorn, Colorado City, 9 hair lambs, 49, 2.76

David Lloyd, Eldorado, 25 hair lambs, 76, 2.54

Johnny Jamison, Voss, 21 hair lambs, 81, 2.50

Warren Wallace, Sonora, 11 hair sheep, 82, 2.48

William Edmiston, Eldorado, 24 hair lambs, 59, 2.65

Rick Hoelscher, Ballinger, 18 hair lambs, 63, 2.68

Hyman Sauer, Eldorado, 27 hair lambs, 51, 2.72

Pecos River Ranch, Ozona, 79 kid goats, 37, 3.60

7 H Ranch, Sonora, 13 kid goats, 48, 3.06

Merle Griffin, Ira, 12 kid goats, 45, 3.10

Angel Reyes, Snyder, 18 kid goats, 43, 3.42

M & I Ranch, Houston, 22 kid goats, 39, 3.36

Modesto Garcia, Fabens, 12 kid goats, 46, 2.96

B R W Ranch, Dickens, 21 kid goats, 54, 2.84

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 1635 head of cattle. Compared with our last sale of 2019, heavyweight feeder steers & heifers sold near steady. Choice lightweight calves sold fully 10.00-15.00 higher with most increase on the steer calves. Slaughter cows & bulls sold firm to 2.00 higher. Limited supply of replacement cows sold near steady.

Better Quality Steers: 400-600 lbs, 130.00-210.00, mostly 145.00-175.00, 600-800 lbs, 115.00-155.00, mostly 125.00-145.00

Better Quality Heifers: 400-600 lbs, 115.00-160.00, mostly 125.00-145.00, 600-800 lbs, 100.00-135.00, mostly 115.00-125.00

Slaughter Cows: Average to high yield 46.00-56.00, thinner or lower yielding cows 28.00-44.00

Slaughter Bulls: Average to high yield 60.00-75.00, several very highest yielding bulls 77.00-85.00

Top Representative Sales:

Currie Jones, Christoval, 9 steers, 469, 210.00

Currie Jones, Christoval, 9 steers, 515, 195.00

Currie Jones, Christoval, 12 heifers, 465, 158.00

Jerry Andrews, Iraan, 7 steers, 376, 188.00

Jerry Andrews, Iraan, 12 heifers, 417, 155.00

Billy Hausenfluck, Eldorado, 6 bulls, 394, 175.00

Mark Daugherty, Alpine, 7 steers, 528, 170.00

4 B Ranch, San Angelo, 4 steers, 505, 182.00

4 B Ranch, San Angelo, 8 heifers, 486, 154.00

Caroline Runge, Ft McKavett, 4 steers, 459, 170.00

Jerry Greer, Midland, 7 steers, 549, 176.00

Fred Chandler, Ozona, 3 steers, 427, 180.00

Fred Chandler, Ozona, 6 heifers, 501, 140.00

D & J Weishuhn, San Angelo, 10 heifers, 435, 152.00

A C Ranch, Eldorado, 14 heifers, 506, 144.00

A C Ranch, Eldorado, 27 heifers, 604, 137.90

Gainer Ranch, Menard, 9 heifers, 528, 132.00

J B Ragsdale, Eldorado, 11 steers, 625, 149.00

Four B Ranch, San Angelo, 4 steers, 416, 156.00

Bob Brockman, Sonora, 6 steers, 820, 127.00

M & R Ranch, McCamey, 11 steers, 548, 152.00

M & R Ranch, McCamey, 8 heifers, 509, 156.00

Moores Ranch, Eldorado, 3 cows, 1437, 57.50

Mertz Ranch, San Angelo, 10 cows, 1523, 57.00

Clegg Fowlkes, Marfa, 1 bull, 1865, 85.00

