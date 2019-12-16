Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, December 16th

Jody Frey from Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on livestock sales.

This is last week of sales before the Christmas and New Years break

Friday’s sales were at higher prices and a complete report will be available Monday. In the north, live trade reached $122 with dressed sales at $190 — both $2-3 higher. Packers don’t want to interfere with the $119 live prices from Thursday in the south.

Live Cattle Change Feeder Cattle Change

Dec 122.37 1.95 Jan 145.67 3.12

Feb 127.55 2.45 Mar 146.25 2.80

Apr 128.20 2.00 Apr 148.05 2.47

Last week at the Sheep and goat auction we sold 6085 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs sold firm. Slaughter lambs 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes sold 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Kid goats mostly 10.00 to 15.00 higher. Slaughter nannies 1.00 to 1.43 mostly 1.20 to 1.35. Mature billies 1.40 to 2.04.

Wooled Feeder lambs: 162.00 to 2.28 Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.00 to 2.60, heavies 1.40 to 2.26 Slaughter ewes: fleshy 75 to 1.10, thin ewes 70 to 95 Kid goats: 2.10-3.38 mostly 2.50 to 2.90

Top Representative Sales: A D Jones Est, NM, 57 wooled lambs, 83, 2.09 A D Jones Est, NM, 50 wooled lambs, 100, 1.71 A D Jones Est, NM, 50 wooled lambs, 82, 1.96 Simpson Canyon Ranch, Ozona, 23 hair lambs, 57, 2.42 Shannon Wilkerson, Eldorado, 27 hair lambs, 60, 2.41 Burk Ranch, Del Rio, 82 hair lambs, 55, 2.50 B & S Ranch, Eldorado, 24 hair lambs, 49, 2.44 Lee Puckitt, San Angelo, 25 hair lambs, 72, 2.30 Lynette Wheeler, San Angelo, 8 hair lambs, 69, 2.38 Double M Ranch, San Angelo, 50 kid goats, 39, 3.20 Sawyer Ranch, Sonora, 78 kid goats, 49, 3.16 Chayse Dannheim, Sonora, 18 kid goats, 42, 3.16 Claire Turner, Eden, 12 kid goats, 60, 2.66 Dennis Harper, McCamey, 22 kid goats, 44, 3.08 Dennis Harper, McCamey, 29 kid goats, 54, 2.68 Claire Jones, Sonora, 89 kid goats, 45, 3.08 Claire Jones, Sonora, 65 kid goats, 50, 2.80 Marsha Caldwell, Sonora, 35 kid goats, 60, 2.60

Last week we sold 1139 head of cattle. Compared with the previous week’s sale, calves & yearlings sold firm to 2.00 higher with most increase on choice lightweight calves. Slaughter cows & bulls sold mostly 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Limited numbers of bred cows sold steady.

Better Quality Steers: 400-600 lbs, 120.00-185.00, mostly 130.00-155.00, 600-800 lbs, 110.00-145.00, mostly 115.00-135.00 Better Quality Heifers: 400-600 lbs, 110.00-145.00, mostly 120.00-135.00, 600-800 lbs, 95.00-125.00, mostly 110.00-120.00 Slaughter Cows: Average to high yield 43.00-55.00, thinner or lower yielding cows 26.00-42.00 Slaughter Bulls: Average to high yield 60.00-80.00

Top Representative Sales: Dolan-Rushing, Mertzon, 2 steers, 420, 185.00 J D Hejny, Miles, 2 steers, 420, 184.00 J D Hejny, Miles, 4 heifers, 384, 144.00 Will Wiggins, San Angelo, 2 bulls, 473, 185.00 Lange Brothers, Norton, 2 bulls, 498, 175.00 Mark White, San Angelo, 17 steers, 535, 156.50 David Wilson, Eldorado, 5 steers, 582, 148.00 Wallace Ranch, Sonora, 10 steers, 663, 140.00 Harkins Ranch, Sanderson, 8 steers, 645, 141.00 Rocker B Ranch, Barnhart, 7 steers, 417, 185.00 Carl Shulz, Eola, 3 heifers, 442, 140.00 Gary Treadwell, Ft McKavett, 3 heifers, 362, 140.00 Rocker B Ranch, Barnhart, 11 heifers, 464, 137.00 El Paso Industries, El Paso, 22 heifers, 476, 136.00 El Paso Industries, El Paso, 31 heifers, 554, 131.00 Epps-Cambell, Sonora, 9 steers, 656, 144.00 Riggs Ranch, Ozona, 2 steers, 728, 132.00 Lee Callan, Menard, 2 cows, 1475, 54.50 Ft Chadbourne, Alpine, 3 cows, 1557, 55.50 Ft Chadbourne, Alpine, 1 bull, 1675, 80.00

