Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, December 6th

Benny Cox from Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest representative sales from Thursday’s auction sales.

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 1401 head of cattle.

Top Representative Sale:

James Berkshire, San Angelo, 4 steers, 378, 172.00

James Berkshire, San Angelo, 7 heifers, 426, 141.00

Bryan Henderson, Dallas, 6 steers, 465, 170.00

Bryan Henderson, Dallas, 12 heifers, 500, 135.00

Turney Friess, Sonora, 2 steers, 463, 173.00

Wardlaw Sisters, Robert Lee, 3 steers, 342, 175.00

4 K Rch, Brady, 10 steers, 523, 162.50

4 K Rch, Brady, 10 heifers, 449, 139.00

4 K Rch, Brady, 14 heifers, 671, 126.00

Frank & Ball Rch, San Angelo, 6 steers, 576, 145.00

Frank & Ball Rch, San Angelo, 9 steers, 644, 139.50

Triangle Bar Rch, San Angelo, 10 heifers, 486, 135.00

C R Sproul, Eldorado, 4 heifers, 476, 136.00

Arledge Rch, Robert Lee, 4 steers, 669, 137.00

Tony Allen, Ozona, 4 steers, 750, 127.00

Billy Hausenfluck,, Eldorado, 10 heifers, 517, 129.00

4 B Rch, Comanche, 1 cow, 1280, 56.00

Ricky Cobb, Azle, 1 cow, 1450, 54.50

Clegg Fowlkes, Marfa, 10 cows, 1368, 54.50

Reed & Stewart, Sterling City, 1 bull, 2120, 80.00

