Producers Livestock Auction Company Sales Report

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on local, regional, and national livestock news.

We have 5900 sheep and goats on the yards to start the sale. Two weeks ago we sold 5891 Wooled feeder lambs sold steady. Slaughter lambs firm on heavier weights and a little softer on those under 70 pounds.. Slaughter ewes sold 5 to 10 higher. Kid goats sold steady. Slaughter nannies sold 1.00 to 1.40 mostly 1.15 to 1.30. Slaughter Billies 1.30 to 1.64 Wooled feeder lambs: 1.63 to 2.16 Slaughter lambs: light weights 1.80 to 2.50 Heavy weights 1.40 to 1.82

Slaughter ewes fleshy .65 to .89 thinner ewes .55 to .75 Kid goats: 2.10 to 3.24 mostly 2.40 to 2.70

The National slaughter Cattle review reported fat cattle in Kansas mostly at 118 with a few sales up to 119 Western Corn Belt 117 to 118.. Oklahoma city should sell 8100 compared to 5483 last week. Feeder steers steady to 3 higher- feeder heifers steady to 1 higher. Steer calves 2 to 4 higher and heifer calves 2 to 4 lower.

Special Calf Sale December 12

Last Sale of 2019 December 19

The first sale of 2020 will be Tuesday January 7

