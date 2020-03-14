Preventative school closure for Grape Creek ISD students

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In an effort to keep students safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Grape Creek ISD has released an official announcement that the school district will be closed from March 16th until March 20th.

Superintendent Angie Smetana released this statement on Grape Creek ISD’s webpage.

“Dear Grape Creek ISD Parents/Guardian, staff, and community,

Keeping our students, staff, and community safe is the top priority for Grape Creek ISD. We have been diligently working with health, and education officials and staying well informed about the changes and updates pertaining to the Coronaviris (COVID-19).



As of this morning, there have not been any substantiated reports of COVID-19 within Tom Green County, or our community. After participating in a conference call with officials this morning, GCISD has made the decision to close school for the coming week (March 16th through March 20th) as a preventive measure. Our custodial staff has been, and continues to work tirelessly to intensively clean our facilities to ensure our students, staff, and visitors are safe as possible when we return to a normal schedule.



GCISD administrators and directors are meeting Monday morning to plan for instruction and services for our students, and will send all information out to parents/guardians as soon as possible.



We will continue to keep you up-to-date, please check the school website at Grapecreekisd.net for information and updates.

Thank you for your support, patience, and understanding.”

For more information, please visit the Grape Creek ISD webpage.