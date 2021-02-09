Preparing for Valentines Day during Covid

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s a time for love, but it’s no bed of roses for some shops navigating a busy holiday during a pandemic. With Valentines day coming up, local florists are preparing orders and getting ready to ship out products.

Two florists in town say the two struggles for Valentine’s Day this year are getting in products and maintaining a relationship with customers when guidelines advise to keep a distance.

However, there’s no better time to let someone know you care than when you can’t be close to them, so Stemmed Designs and Shirley’s Floral are making it their mission to get all orders out by the special day.