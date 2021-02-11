Preparing for a temperature drop

SAN ANGELO, Texas - As San Angelo braces itself for several days of freezing temperatures, the Salvation Army is working to help the homeless by providing them a warm, safe place to spend the night. The program is called “Out Of The Cold”.

“The coalition developed what we call the ‘Out Of The Cold’ program that will provide temporary shelter for homeless individuals in the community, when the temperatures drop to 35 or below," said Robert Salas, who's a chairman for the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition. "The program is managed by the Salvation Army.”