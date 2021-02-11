Preparing for a temperature drop

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As temperatures continue to decline, they’re expected to reach single digits over the weekend. With a cold front approaching and moisture in the air, DPS and Emergency Management are advising the community to prepare for treacherous roadways.
Justin Baker with DPS as well as Jim Evans with Emergency Management offer tips on how to stay safe is driving is a necessity in the coming days.
Jim Evans suggests Concho Valley residents stock up on groceries that will last a few days, while Justin Baker reminds people that seatbelts are a must when in a vehicle. Both statements are intended to keep the San Angelo and Concho Valley people safe, especially after car accidents caused by poor weather have resulted in multiple fatalities.
More on how to stay safe while driving and preparing for the incoming cold weather in the video above.
