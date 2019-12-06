Preparing for 2019 Christmas at Old Fort Concho

Christmas at Old Fort Concho starts Friday afternoon and Thursday in the fort hospital building people from across the Concho Valley dropped off their entries for the annual Gingerbread House and Christmas cookie display.

There are more than 70 gingerbread houses.

This year’s theme is “Holiday House”.

Families and students in Big Lake delivered 28 gingerbread house transported in a big trailer.

“I think this year because we have Santa on vacation, it’s kind of gotten everyone’s creative juices going. You know, Santa in Paris, Santa camping. So I think they have gotten some good ideas from that,” Julie Quam, Co-Chair of the Gingerbread House explains.

The Winter Rendezvous merchants and buildings will all open for Christmas at Old Fort Concho starting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.