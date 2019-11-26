Prepared holiday meals becoming a popular alternative to cooking

The meals are fully cooked and just need to be warmed up

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While people are travelling this holiday season, fewer are actually cooking an entire Thanksgiving Day meal. Prepared holiday meals are becoming a popular alternative.

“There’s no cooking involved. All you gotta do is heat it, then eat it,” said Nick George, Unit Manager of the H-E-B located at 5502 Sherwood Way in San Angelo.

Some San Angelo grocery stores, like H-E-B, offer full meals with turkey and even all the trimmings.

“These meals are extremely popular. Our San Angelo stores are the best selling stores in the company. They’re easy and have a little bit of everything for everybody. All of the sides, all of the dressings, sauces. It’s ready to go,” explained George.

“You can’t mess them up. People are worried about over-cooking a turkey. These can’t be messed up. They’re fully cooked and all you have to do is warm them up and serve them,” continued George.

The meals allow you to spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen.

According to George, they offer a great and wallet-friendly way to feed your loved ones.

“$69.99 for a dinner for 4 and $119.99 for a dinner for 8. You get $10 off if you order online today. When you put that together, you’re getting dinner for about $12 bucks a person. That’s really great,” said George.

Everything in the kit is prepared with quality ingredients — free of artificial flavors and preservatives — so that your family can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The kit even includes nutrition labels, in case anyone in your family has a food allergy.

The steps to order a holiday meal kit are quick and simple:

Go to H-E-B.com. Select your meal and add it to your cart. Select your pick-up date, time and store. Head to your selected store’s deli counter during your scheduled pickup time. Don’t forget your receipt! Place meal kit in the oven, and then your feast is ready to be served.

Customers may also order a meal kit in-store. The last day to order a meal kit is Monday, Nov. 25th at midnight. You can get $10 OFF by using the promo code “GOBBLE10” at checkout.