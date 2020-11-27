Prepare for Shop Small Saturday on November 28th

Saturday November the 28th is Small Business Saturday.

Governor Greg Abbott released a video message ahead of this weekend which aims to help small business owners get more customers. After everything that’s happened this year, business owners say they need help more than ever.

“They’re paying our bills for sure. We appreciate every person who walks through the door,” the co-owners of Revival Boutique said.

“Small businesses account for more than 99 percent of all businesses in Texas and they employ millions of Texans throughout the entire state,” Governor Abbott said.

“We wouldn’t be here without the community, we wouldn’t exist without these people coming in that we know, that we don’t know, people that live in this area. A lot of us have online stores that reach out to different states different places beyond here but that’s a little part of it,” the co-owners of The Roost Boutique said.

And it’s not just businesses that sell goods and gifts.

“All the local businesses, the restaurants the bars get out and spend local. Think local before you think a chain,” the co-owners of Revival Boutique said.

Governor Abbott concluded his statewide message with this final thought.

“Shop small, shop local, and help businesses in your community. God bless our small business owners and God bless the great state of Texas,” Governor Abbott said.