Preparations underway for the 38th annual “Christmas at Old Fort Concho”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At Fort Concho, plans are underway for the annual “Christmas at Old Fort Concho” celebration.

The event is now a 38-year tradition in San Angelo and takes place the first weekend of December every year. This year, the dates for the event are December 7th, 8th and 9th.

Activities include visits with Santa, along with a gingerbread house competition, living history re-enactors on the grounds and merchants for holiday shopping.

“We’ve been blessed with good people. Some of the things we do are every year, others are new. It’s just a great annual event that brings the city together,” said Bob Bluthardt, Site Manager of Fort Concho.

The event is the fort’s largest fundraiser of the year and attracts visitors from across the country.