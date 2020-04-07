Prep Academy Dance Studio offers remote dance classes

SAN ANGELO, TX – Prep Academy Dance Studio here in San Angelo has a new 6 week home-based dance program for dancers ages three through nine to learn ballet and tap at home, on their own schedule and at their own pace. Recently the academy held an online speaker event with health and wellness experts who discussed the benefits of dance.

“The were all saying that this is such a big deal to keep moving,” explained Miah Pullen, owner of Prep Academy Dance Studio. “Even when we can’t go outside because it’s rainy outside or or we can’t go see our friends. At least we can turn on the TV and see our instructors or stretch with them”

The academy is offering discounted tuition to allow for maximum participation, and the staff says the activity helps everyone from the students to the teachers. “Also to help our families out because we know a lot of people are in the same situation that we are as small business owners,” said Pullen. “They may not be getting the same pay that they’re receiving so we’re just trying to keep kids, active. And if we need to cut costs to that or if someone can’t afford dance at this moment. That’s why we’re offering the free courses to to keep people moving and mentally and physically healthy.”

For more information visit the dance academy web site or call them with questions at: 325-315-2284