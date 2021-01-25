Power restored in North San Angelo following severe winds

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Power has been restored for the roughly 9,500 residents in the North part of San Angelo after severe winds caused an outage. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, January 25 AEP said a transmission line fell and struck a distribution line at a substation causing the outage. Power was restored for many by 2 p.m. due to rerouting but other damage may take several days to repair.

When an outage occurs, residents can call 866-223-8508, and check the AEP outage map online. “It’s really important to call that number,” said Blake Burchard, External Affairs for AEP San Angelo. “That way you get a ticket for your particular address, and we can track that when we turn the lights back on and make sure we have all the customers that report and we make sure that we have them covered.”

AEP, which has provided the Concho Valley electrical utilities for roughly two decades, says to expect the possibility of power outages in severe weather. For more information, click here.