Ports to Plains feasibility study virtual meetings

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting two virtual meetings which are accessible to the public. The purpose of these meetings is to report the findings of the ports to plains feasibility study which was ordered last year by House Bill 1079.

“The intent of the bill was to outline, who needed to be involved, and that TXDoT would create an advisory committee,” explained Caroline Mays. Mays is the Director of Freight, International Trade and Connectivity for TXDoT. “A corridor wide advisory committee, and then also outline the membership of the advisory,” Mays said.

The Ports to Plains project is actually a series of highway infrastructure projects meant to create a continuous freight route between Canada, the United States and Mexico. The study was ordered to determine the economic impact of the project, both in cost and in pay off. “What we hope to achieve is a connection to get the public’s input present the findings,” Mays continued. “This is what we found on the analysis and the data driven analysis. One of the key findings of the study is that yes the interstate is feasible. And we looked at the past, what it would take to improve the entire 811 miles of interstate.”

The two virtual public meetings take place online at 4p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 25 and 26. They can be accessed here.