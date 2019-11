Update: Belmore Baptist Church, located at 1214 S. Bell St., has been cleared to reopen.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The polling location at Belmore Baptist Church, located at 1214 S. Bell St. was closed due to safety concerns. They were investigating a possible gas leak in the area.

Paulann Baptist Church (2531 Smith Blvd.) and Southside Recreation Center (2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.) are the closest open polling locations to Belmore Baptist Church.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo