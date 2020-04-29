Police searching for Austin B. Yount- Second “Walmart Imposter” burglary suspect

Austin Yount

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On April 23, 2020, the San Angelo Police Department published a “Need to Identity” Video of two men who had burglarized a local Walmart while posing as Walmart employees.

On April 24, the Department published an update about the case — both men had been arrested in Kimble County on unrelated charges. The men were identified as 30-year-old John Taylor Fest and 30-year-old Austin Bradley Yount.

Through follow-up investigation, a detective with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants of arrest for the pair for the charge of Burglary of Building, a State Jail Felony.

Last night, Fest was apprehended by Texas DPS and additionally charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

Police are still searching for Yount. If you have information about Yount’s whereabouts, please call police dispatch at (325) 657-4315 or send a direct message to the Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

