Police respond to Pedal Cyclist versus Utility Trailer Collision in South San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – January 8, 2020 — Around 10:00 a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to West Avenue Q and Knickerbocker Road for the report of a traffic collision involving a pedal cyclist and a utility trailer.

The pedal cyclist, a 52-year-old San Angelo woman, was transported to San Angelo Community Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed the pedal cyclist was traveling northbound on South Bryant Boulevard when she disregarded the traffic signal and collided with an in-tow utility trailer that was eastbound on West Avenue Q. The operator towing the trailer was not injured.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

