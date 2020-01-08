Police respond to Pedal Cyclist versus Utility Trailer Collision in South San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – January 8, 2020 — Around 10:00 a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to West Avenue Q and Knickerbocker Road for the report of a traffic collision involving a pedal cyclist and a utility trailer.

The pedal cyclist, a 52-year-old San Angelo woman, was transported to San Angelo Community Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed the pedal cyclist was traveling northbound on South Bryant Boulevard when she disregarded the traffic signal and collided with an in-tow utility trailer that was eastbound on West Avenue Q. The operator towing the trailer was not injured.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

More Stories for you

• Temporary Road Closure begins tonight

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An upcoming temporary street closure is set to begin tonight on Veterans Memorial Drive from W….

• Financial Talk with Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico

Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico talks with Kristen about New Year’s Resolutions such as making a will, managing their…

• CVHP News: January 8, 2020. Col. Andres Nazario stops by to talk about new editions, goals at Goodfellow AFB

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Shooting of 14-year-old San Angelo Teen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have a…

• Encompass Health and Shannon Health to form joint venture for new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SAN ANGELO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health Corp. …

• H-E-B’s Resolution Solutions to help kick-start New Year’s Resolutions

Lynn Shipley from H-E-B #1 at 3301 Sherwood Way stops by to tell us about some of the household and nutritional items…