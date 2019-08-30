Police officer retires after nearly 30 years with SAPD

Steven Quade was on the force just two months short of 30 years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A long-time San Angelo Police Department officer is retiring this month, and lots of people attended his retirement reception.

Steven Quade was on the force as a traffic investigator just two months short of 30 years! Today at the McNease Convention Center family, friends and colleagues joined Quade for his retirement ceremony.

Quade was the SAPD’s “Officer of the Year in 2013” and said he will take lots of good memories with him.

“Last May me and my wife went to Washington DC for National Police Week to represent the department and the honor guard. I got to perform with the other honor guards and participate in the festivities. That was memorable,” said Quade.

Quade also said he plans to spend lots of time volunteering with the SAPD’s Honor Guard during his retirement.