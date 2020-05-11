Police Memorial Week Events canceled due to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Every year, the dedicated men and women of the San Angelo Police Department host Police Memorial Week Events to honor the courageous men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

It is with great regret that the San Angelo Police Department will be unable to host our traditional events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was a difficult one, but we believe it is the right one. We are saddened that our community and partner agencies cannot come together this year to grieve the loss of the officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2019, but given the national crisis, we must continue to make the safety of the public our first priority.

This week, the Department will release a Police Memorial Week Video in lieu of our Annual Flag Raising Ceremony. The video will be published to the Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages, facebook.com/SanAngeloPoliceDepartment and twitter.com/SanAngeloPolice.

For more information about line of duty deaths by state and year visit odmp.org. For a list of fallen officers from the COVID-19 pandemic visit https://www.odmp.org/search/incident/covid-19. To register to watch the National Police Week Virtual Candlelight Vigil visit https://bit.ly/2020VirtualCandlelightVigilReg.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Memorial Week.

Since 1776, there have been 24,223 known line of duty deaths in America – 72 this year and 146 in 2019.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department