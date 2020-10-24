Police investigate homicide in north San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a recent statement The San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 600 block of East 20th Street just before 5:30 a.m.

The shooting victim, a 29-year-old Juan V. Quintana of San Angelo, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Susan Werner. This is an active investigation and we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s), you are asked to please contact the San Angelo Police Department at -325-657-4315.

